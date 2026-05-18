Brewers' Triple-A Glove Theft Is Craziest Story You'll Read This Week

We cover a lot of prospect stories here at Milwaukee Brewers on SI, but none like this.

On Sunday morning at 2:30 a.m. local time, the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate, the Nashville Sounds, became the victim of a mass baseball gear heist. The Nashville Metro Police Department reported that thieves took 13 gloves from the clubhouse at First Horizon Baseball Park.

BREAKING: These two thieves unlawfully entered First Horizon Baseball Park at 2:30 a.m. today, went into the clubhouse, and stole a number of baseball gloves belonging to Nashville Sounds players. Know who they are? Plz 📞615-742-7463. REWARD! pic.twitter.com/CeCepFaWTq — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 16, 2026

Even though conditions have improved for minor-leaguers over the years, those players often only get one free glove per season, so losing them permanently could have had financial ramifications. Plus, money can't buy the attachment most baseball players have to their gloves. Fortunately, there was a quick resolution.

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Local business finds Brewers prospects' gloves

The old Play It Again Sports building is being renovated in Eugene Jan. 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to WKRN ABC 2 in Nashville, local business Play it Again Sports in nearby Brentwood, Tenn. purchased the gloves for resale, but store owner Brent Wenger immediately became suspicious about where the gloves had come from.

“I was able to get to the general manager of the Nashville Sounds, and he came by earlier and picked up the gloves to return them to the players, and he said the players are going to be ecstatic,” said Wenger, per ABC 2.

The police department confirmed that the gloves had been tracked down by "a resale business that is assisting NMPD in this investigation."

Wenger also told ABC 2 he was attempting to get restitution for the money he spent on the gloves, which wouldn't come cheap at full retail price. A top-of-the-line baseball glove can run from $300-$500 these days, and many of the Sounds' gloves had custom design elements on them.

So for the prospects' purposes, some might think the story ends here, as the gloves were recovered and players can go back to using their preferred equipment for this week's road series in Durham, N.C. But for the two men who could be seen clearly in the video without a mask, legal justice awaits.

All in a week's work for the Sounds, who also just swept the Iowa Cubs in a six-game series, which included some impressive performances by big-name Brewers prospects like Cooper Pratt and Jett Williams.