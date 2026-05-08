Brewers Unranked Prospect Suddenly Looks Ready for MLB Debut

In a farm system full of top-ranked prospects, many of whom play on the left side of the infield, the Milwaukee Brewers have a secret weapon.

Eddys Leonard does not appear on the Brewers' Top 30 list from MLB Pipeline. He signed with Milwaukee on a minor-league deal in November after electing free agency from the Atlanta Braves. He's now in his fourth organization, as the Los Angeles Dodgers were the original team to sign him out of the Dominican Republic in 2017.

But as the Brewers continue to get no offensive production from the left side of their major league infield, Leonard is the shortstop consistently producing loud contact at Triple-A, even on a roster with top prospects Jett Williams and Cooper Pratt. Might he get the call soon?

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Eddys Leonard shining at Triple-A

Feb 23, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Gary Sánchez (99) is greeted by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Eddys Leonard (80) after scoring on a triple by shortstop Jett Williams (76) in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The longer you look at Leonard's stat page, the more you come to appreciate his potential. He has 13 extra-base hits already this season in only 121 plate appearances. He's also now played 262 games at the Triple-A level (spread across three organizations, mind you) and produced a very solid .804 OPS.

He's taken his offensive game to a whole new plane this season, and with virtually everyone in front of him struggling (Joey Ortiz, David Hamilton, Luis Rengifo, Pratt, Williams, etc.), one has to wonder if he'll get his shot soon enough.

Here's the question, though. Leonard played the lion's share of his minor-league innings at shortstop, but since arriving in that crowded prospect jumble in Milwaukee, he's not yet played any short or third base this season.

Knowing that his natural inclination is to play on the left side, would the Brewers consider moving him back there in the minors for a bit to see if he's major league ready?

If not, Leonard might need an injury to an outfielder to earn his big break. He's played 15 games for Nashville in left field this season, six at designated hitter, and five at second base.

At the very least, Leonard has given the Brewers an interesting backup plan if everyone else continues to struggle. If he keeps elevating his game, could he force the club's hand into calling him up?