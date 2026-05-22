Brewers Warning Signs Are Building Around Quinn Priester

Milwaukee Brewers hurler Quinn Priester has had a tough go in his recovery from a form of thoracic outlet syndrome.

Priester hasn't been able to pitch in a big league game yet this season after racking up 157 1/3 innings for Milwaukee last year. In 2025, he was one of the Brewers' breakout stars and was integral to the success of the club's starting rotation. The 25-year-old righty led the league with an .813 winning percentage (13-3) and logged a career-best 3.32 ERA in 29 total outings.

He was excellent, but thoracic outlet syndrome isn't easy to come back from. He initially began his minor league rehab assignment on April 22 and made three starts before he was shut down. In two of them, he got shelled. He allowed four runs in 2/3 of an inning in his first appearance of the season and then allowed five earned runs in his third appearance before getting shut down. He dealt with some shoulder soreness at the time.

He was able to begin his rehab assignment again on May 16 with High-A Wisconsin but got lit up once again. He allowed seven earned runs in 1 1/3 innings pitched. On Thursday, he made his fifth outing of the season after being brought back up to Triple-A Nashville, and it was another tough one. He allowed five earned runs in three innings pitched.

The Brewers Hurler Is Struggling Down In the Minors

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester (46) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, of course the numbers don't necessarily matter. It's much more important for Priester to get up to full strength than to have a sterling ERA down in the minors. But it is a bit concerning. Again, thoracic outlet syndrome is tough and painful. It's not easy to get back on track afterward. So far this season, he has made five appearances down in the minors and has allowed 21 earned runs in 9 1/3 innings pitched.

That's not the guy Brewers fans saw last season. Hopefully, the Brewers are able to get him back on track. The club doesn't have to rush here. They have enough pitching to get through while Priester figures this thing out. But Milwaukee will need him at some point. If that means being shut down again and really taking the time to recover, that's alright. Something clearly is still up just based on these shocking numbers. This remains a situation to watch for the club, to say the least. Hopefully, they're able to figure it out quickly.