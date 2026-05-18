Brewers Whirlwind Roster Move Left Veteran Pitcher DFA'd After One Day

The red-hot Milwaukee Brewers cooled off a bit on Sunday.

Milwaukee concluded a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins with a 5-4 defeat. On the bright side, Christian Yelich was in the lineup for the Brewers and certainly looked healthy. Yelich has been dealing with back pain, but was able to play and he launched his second homer of the season in the fifth inning to knot the score up at three runs apiece, at the time.

Christian Yelich cracks one over the wall to tie up the ballgame 😤 pic.twitter.com/T6L8rMvWXL — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2026

Unfortunately, the Brewers were not able to get over the hump, though. Milwaukee allowed a run in the eighth inning to push the score to 5-3. The Brewers got one back in the ninth inning, but fell, 5-4. Before the game, the Brewers promoted No. 15 prospect Robert Gasser to the big leagues and he pitched the first four innings of the contest on Sunday and allowed two earned runs while striking out three batters. Gasser allowed just three base hits in the contest, but walked two.

The Brewers DFA'd Peter Strzelecki

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Peter Strzelecki listens to instruction from third base coach Matt Erickson before pitchers fielding drills during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One thing that went under the radar before the contest was that the Brewers designated right-handed hurler Peter Strzelecki for assignment to make room on the roster for Gasser.

Strzelecki isn't a big-name hurler. He hasn't pitched in a big league game since 2024, but he does have 77 big league games of experience under his belt. Strzelecki last pitched in the majors in 2024 as a member of the Cleveland Guardians. That year, he had a 2.31 ERA in 10 outings. He made his big league debut back in 2022 as a member of the Brewers and had a 2.83 ERA in 30 appearances across 35 innings of work. In 2023, he pitched in 37 games in the majors with the Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks and logged a 4.38 ERA in 37 innings pitched.

Strzelecki signed a minor league deal with the Brewers this past offseason to come back to town. He was added to the big league roster on May 16 as the club optioned Coleman Crow down to Triple-A.

Just one day later, he was designated for assignment. Now, that he's been DFA'd, clubs will have a week to place a waiver claim on him. If he goes unclaimed, he could be sent to the minors. Before his promotion to the big league club and then DFA, Strzelecki had a 4.12 ERA down with Triple-A Nashville in 16 total appearances.