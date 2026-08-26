Brewers Will Stick With 6-Man Rotation In Season-Defining Series

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. Pat Murphy’s Milwaukee Brewers are going to stick with the six-man rotation for next week's season-defining series against the Chicago Cubs.

Murphy’s decision was made evident when the probable starters for the weekend series against the formidable Texas Rangers were revealed.

Logan Henderson, Shane Drohan, and Robert Gasser will be getting the ball against the first-place Rangers.

Although Texas is a somewhat tough draw, they are nothing compared to the test that awaits Milwaukee at the start of next week.

The Brewers currently hold a 5.5-game lead on their NL Central foe. With two series on the horizon, it is not hyperbole to suggest that the outcome of these series could determine who hangs the banner and who will be fighting for their playoff lives in the Wild Card round.

Probable Starters For Chicago Cubs Series

As it works out, the Brewers will have all of their big guns available for the four-game series.

Kyle Harrison will start the series. Dustin May and Jacob Misiorowski, who will finish off the series in New York, will have an extended rest before taking the ball in Chicago. Then Logan Henderson will rip the seams six days after starting in Game 1 against the Rangers.

When it comes to keeping arms ready for the playoffs, the six-man rotation is an option very few teams in Major League Baseball have.

Look at the division rival St. Louis Cardinals, for example. They barely have enough arms to get a four-man rotation going, let alone a standard five-man rotation.

The starters will look very different in October, but for now, Pat Murphy and Milwaukee are going to ride this six-man rotation until the wheels fall off.

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