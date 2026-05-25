Brewers William Contreras Is Still Flying Under the Radar in 2026

The Milwaukee Brewers have gotten some serious production out of All-Star catcher William Contreras, to say the least.

Over the course of the season so far, guys like Jacob Misiorowski, Brice Turang, Kyle Harrison, Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn and Christian Yelich all have been talked about plenty. They all have been excellent and have deserved the buzz that has been around them.

While this is the case, Contreras should be getting his flowers too. He has played in 47 games and is slashing .303/.371/.410 with a .781 OPS, four homers, 30 RBIs, 20 walks, one stolen base, eight doubles and 28 runs scored. He has been unbelievable lately. He entered the day on Sunday slashing .364/.425/.468 with an .893 OPS, two homers, 14 RBIs, two doubles and 13 runs scored over his last 19 games. He followed by going 1-for-4 on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a strikeout.

When the Brewers lost Chourio, Vaughn and Yelich all at the same time, the alarm bells certainly started ringing around Milwaukee's lineup. Turang and Jake Bauers got a lot of the buzz, but Contreras quietly helped to carry the load as well.

The Brewers Catcher Is Thriving

May 22, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) celebrates hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Contreras is a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner. It's not a surprise that he's playing well, but he's likely not getting the credit he has deserved. But he has been excellent all season to this point and is a big reason why the club was able to weather the storm and get through the injuries earlier in the campaign.

Milwaukee's lineup is now loaded all over the place with Yelich, Vaughn and Chourio all back. The only spot in the lineup that really could use a boost is shortstop. Cooper Pratt will solve that issue at some point. Soon enough, this is going to be a lineup that can beat you No. 1 through No. 9.

Milwaukee lost on Sunday against the Dodgers, 5-1. But this is a team that is 30-20 and is in first place in the National League Central. The St. Louis Cardinals are in second place right now and are 1 1/2 games back. This team is just going to get better. This club now has a catcher quietly batting .303, plus all of the other guys back in the mix.

Milwaukee is dangerous and should be considered the biggest threat to take down the Dodgers en route to the World Series.