Cardinals vs. Brewers Game on Tuesday Postponed to July 7

The Milwaukee Brewers were supposed to meet the St. Louis Cardinals for Game 2 of their series on Tuesday night, but the game was postponed due to the forecasted weather in St. Louis. They didn't bother with a delay, rather opting to postpone the game until July, when the two teams meet again in St. Louis.

"Due to forecasted inclement weather this evening, tonight's game (May 5) has been postponed," the Cardinals wrote in an official team announcement. "The Cardinals and Brewers will make up tonight's game on Tuesday, July 7th at Busch Stadium as part of a split doubleheader. Game 1 will begin at 1:15 PM. Game 2 will begin as originally scheduled at 6:45 PM. Tickets from tonight's postponed game will be valid for Game 1 on July 7th."

This comes 24 hours after the Cardinals beat the Brewers by a final score of 6-3, led by JJ Wetherholt, Iván Herrera, and Kyle Leahy.

Jackson Chourio makes 2026 debut with 4-for-4 performance on Monday

Apr 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio looks on from the dugout during game against the Pittsburgh Pirates as he recovers from an injury at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The most exciting storyline of the week for the Brewers has been the return of star outfielder Jackson Chourio. Chourio has been one of the better players for the Brewers over the last few years, but he hadn't appeared in the first month of the season for Milwaukee after suffering an injury in the World Baseball Classic.

Chourio returned to the Brewers lineup in a big way, securing four hits in four at-bats, including two doubles, a run scored, and a walk. It seemed like each swing he put on the ball was a good swing, while every batted ball was crushed. The Brewers are going to be in a much better spot with Chourio back in their outfield. If this debut is any indication of how his season is going to go, he could be headed for a third consecutive season with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

These two teams will match up on Wednesday at 1:15 P.M. eastern time to finish the series. Since it's a getaway day, with the Cardinals traveling to the San Diego Padres, these two teams couldn't make up the postponed game on Wednesday. They will see each other again for a three-game set in Milwaukee later in May before matching up again in July, when the postponed game will be made up.