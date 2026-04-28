Four Brewers Veterans Who Could Be on Chopping Block in 2026

May is just about here. How wild is that? It felt like the Major League Baseball offseason was extremely long and now all of a sudden we're one full month into the 2026 campaign.

The Milwaukee Brewers have played 27 games so far and are 14-13 on the campaign. That's 16.67 percent of the 162-game season. Milwaukee has 135 games left and will have plenty of time to make a run in the division. Milwaukee has won three straight National League Central titles and it's not simply because of the way the team has played in its first month of the last three seasons. The MLB campaign is a marathon and few have handled the long season better than the Brewers in recent memory.

Milwaukee is 14-13 but very well could be back at the top of the NL Central by the time the season comes to a close. The Brewers at least have the talent for that to be the case. But the roster as it currently stands certainly won't be exactly how it looks on the final day of the regular season in the fall.

Here are four players who could end up losing roster spots throughout the season.

Blake Perkins

Mar 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Blake Perkins (16) reacts after hitting a double in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Perkins has played in 15 games so far this season for the Brewers. He's slashing .132/.250/.211 with zero homers and five RBIs. Soon enough, Jackson Chourio is going to be back in the mix for Milwaukee in the majors. He's going to begin a minor league rehab assignment on Wednesday and rejoin the Brewers on May 4. After that, the Brewers' outfield roster spots will shift.

Angel Zerpa

Apr 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Angel Zerpa (61) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Zerpa has struggled for the Brewers so far and has a 6.39 ERA in 12 total appearances out of Milwaukee's bullpen. He's allowed nine earned runs in 12 2/3 innings pitched.

Trevor Megill

Apr 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) throws during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

This one is a bit more bold. Megill has a 7.20 ERA in 11 total appearances. He has taken positive steps, but if he takes another turn for the worse, some sort of move could be possible.

Joey Ortiz

Apr 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz (3) hits an RBI single off Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Holton (not pictured) in the seventh inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Ortiz has struggled offensively so far this season, to say the least. The 27-year-old is slashing .180/.265/.180 with a .445 OPS in 23 games played. He also has zero homers, four RBIs, and four stolen bases. The Brewers have a handful of infielders on the roster and more down in the minors. If anyone is going to lose their role right now in the infield, it would be Ortiz.