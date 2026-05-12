How Aaron Ashby Can Make MLB, Brewers History in 2026

There's a case to be made that Aaron Ashby is the biggest statistical outlier in Major League Baseball right now.

With a quarter of the season gone, Ashby, a fifth-year reliever who came into the season with a career-high of five wins, has somehow earned seven already. Entering Tuesday, he stood alone at the top of the pitching win leaderboard, ahead of starters Chris Sale and José Soriano, who each had six.

It would be extraordinary for Ashby to somehow lead the league in wins as a reliever; per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, that's never been done by a pitcher who made at least 80% of his appearances in a season out of the bullpen. How else could the left-hander chase history this year?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Ashby's targets for league, Brewers records

May 9, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees in the tenth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

As studious fans might be aware, the most wins ever for a primary reliever in a season was Elroy Face of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1959. Face somehow went 18-1 without making a single start, and his solid 2.70 ERA still couldn't fully explain how it was that he always seemed to be the pitcher of record when the game was decided by the Pittsburgh offense.

Meanwhile, a more attainable record for Ashby to break might be the Brewers' franchise record, which is 14. That record was set in 1983 by Jim Slaton, according to McCalvy.

Ashby would seem to be on pace to obliterate that mark, but then again, this streak could suddenly halt at any moment. Again, Ashby never had more than five wins in a prior season, and he's always been quite effective.

Sure, Ashby made one start earlier this season on April 10 against the Washington Nationals, but that was frankly one of the only times he took the mound this season with no chance to get a win, because he wasn't and won't likely ever be built up enough to pitch the five innings requisite to be awarded the decision as a starter.

All of his wins are certain to come from the bullpen, and if he sets any of the marks we've been discussing, no one will question the legitimacy.