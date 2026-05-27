Kyle Harrison's Gritty Outing Is Warning Sign for Brewers' Rivals

The Milwaukee Brewers have a legitimate one-two punch atop their rotation now, and it's gotten shockingly good in a short window.

After Jacob Misiorowski electrified American Family Field for seven innings on Monday, lefty Kyle Harrison took the mound on Tuesday and shut out the St. Louis Cardinals for six innings. The Brewers cruised to a second straight win and a 3 1/2-game lead in the division, their biggest of the season.

What's truly remarkable about Harrison is that in 10 outings since he arrived in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, he's already proven he can pitch like one of the very best in his sport without his A-game. That was the biggest takeaway from his Tuesday outing.

Harrison doesn't need best stuff to put up zeroes

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) throws during the first inning of their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, April 26, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harrison struck out just two Cardinals batters on Tuesday and allowed four hits. There were 13 fly balls from St. Louis hitters, some of which were a few extra feet away from causing damage. But Harrison also did the Cards no favors by walking even a single batter.

In what was only his 47th major league start, the 24-year-old said postgame that pitching without his best strikeout stuff is just another adjustment the Brewers have prepared him to make.

“Honestly, I haven’t done it too much,” Harrison admitted, via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I’m liking the no walks. Attacking each hitter. Those are some of the things I’ve been really priding myself on. When you have a defense like this, just go out and do that, man.”

Coming into the season, Harrison owned a 4.39 career ERA in 194 2/3 innings for the Red Sox and San Francisco Giants. He had a good fastball, but on any night when that fastball wasn't dominating the opposition, he tended to get hit hard.

Now, he's throwing two very effective secondary pitches, and owns the lowest ERA through any pitcher's 10 starts in a Brewers uniform of all time at 1.59.

Not bad for a guy who probably would have opened the year with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox if it weren't for Brewers president of baseball operations stepping in and making the trade that's defining two franchises' seasons. Milwaukee, quite obviously, has to be loving life.