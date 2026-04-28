Milwaukee Brewers' Biggest Surprise, Biggest Disappointment of 2026
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The Milwaukee Brewers haven't been especially bad this season, but the National League Central has been the best division in baseball, so the 14-13 Brewers sit in dead last in the division.
They haven't been very healthy, with Jackson Chourio missing the entire season so far. There are other players, including Quinn Priester and Christian Yelich, who have missed time, too.
But there are a few players who have played out of their minds. Brice Turang has been the best player on the Brewers, but that should be expected.
Who's been the biggest surprise in Milwaukee this year?
Milwaukee Brewers' biggest surprise: LHP Kyle Harrison
Left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in the Caleb Durbin trade. Since then, Harrison has been a weapon for the Brewers, as he should have been expected to be. Harrison has always had a lot of talent, and the Brewers are notorious for getting the most from their young pitchers.
Still, to see him hold a 2.28 ERA through 23 2/3 innings is surprising. He's only surrendered 17 hits and two home runs while striking out 30 batters. Harrison has held an ERA over 4.00 in each of his big league seasons.
This year, his fastball and changeup have quickly developed into weapons. Both rank well above average in tjStuff+, an advanced stat from TJStats that indicates how impressive a given pitch is. The higher the number, the filthier the pitch is. Harrison's fastball has jumped from 100, which is average, to 107, which is above average. His changeup has gone from below average at 97 to above average at 107.
As a result, he's generating a lot of whiffs while limiting hard contact. He hasn't been especially lucky, so this trend should continue.
Who's been the biggest disappointment for the Brewers?
Milwaukee Brewers' biggest disappointment: RHP Trevor Megill/LHP Angel Zerpa
I have two answers for this one, both sitting in the bullpen.
Closer Trevor Megill was dominant last season, but has struggled this year. He holds an ERA of 7.20 in 10 innings this season. The stuff is still filthy, but he's not consistently in the zone, which allows hitters to get their best swings off when he finds his way back to the zone.
Angel Zerpa was acquired in the Isaac Collins trade and has been disappointing, too. Zerpa was expected to be another home run addition to the Brewers' bullpen, but he's surrendered nine earned runs in 12 2/3 innings.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow zpretzel