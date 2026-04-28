Milwaukee Brewers' Biggest Surprise, Biggest Disappointment of 2026

The Milwaukee Brewers haven't been especially bad this season, but the National League Central has been the best division in baseball, so the 14-13 Brewers sit in dead last in the division.

They haven't been very healthy, with Jackson Chourio missing the entire season so far. There are other players, including Quinn Priester and Christian Yelich, who have missed time, too.

But there are a few players who have played out of their minds. Brice Turang has been the best player on the Brewers, but that should be expected.

Who's been the biggest surprise in Milwaukee this year?

Milwaukee Brewers' biggest surprise: LHP Kyle Harrison

Apr 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) throws during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in the Caleb Durbin trade. Since then, Harrison has been a weapon for the Brewers, as he should have been expected to be. Harrison has always had a lot of talent, and the Brewers are notorious for getting the most from their young pitchers.

Still, to see him hold a 2.28 ERA through 23 2/3 innings is surprising. He's only surrendered 17 hits and two home runs while striking out 30 batters. Harrison has held an ERA over 4.00 in each of his big league seasons.

This year, his fastball and changeup have quickly developed into weapons. Both rank well above average in tjStuff+, an advanced stat from TJStats that indicates how impressive a given pitch is. The higher the number, the filthier the pitch is. Harrison's fastball has jumped from 100, which is average, to 107, which is above average. His changeup has gone from below average at 97 to above average at 107.

As a result, he's generating a lot of whiffs while limiting hard contact. He hasn't been especially lucky, so this trend should continue.

Who's been the biggest disappointment for the Brewers?

Milwaukee Brewers' biggest disappointment: RHP Trevor Megill/LHP Angel Zerpa

Apr 16, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Trevor Megill (29) delivers a pitch agaisnt he Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

I have two answers for this one, both sitting in the bullpen.

Closer Trevor Megill was dominant last season, but has struggled this year. He holds an ERA of 7.20 in 10 innings this season. The stuff is still filthy, but he's not consistently in the zone, which allows hitters to get their best swings off when he finds his way back to the zone.

Angel Zerpa was acquired in the Isaac Collins trade and has been disappointing, too. Zerpa was expected to be another home run addition to the Brewers' bullpen, but he's surrendered nine earned runs in 12 2/3 innings.