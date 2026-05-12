New Details Emerge as Brandon Woodruff Looks for Brewers Return

The Milwaukee Brewers got a bit of good news on Tuesday about one of their All-Stars.

Two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff hasn't made a start for Milwaukee since April 30 due to injury. He was placed on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. In his last start, Woodruff's velocity significantly dropped to an average of 85.4 miles per hour on his fastball. In comparison, before that, his average fastball velocity for the season sat around 92.5 miles per hour. It was certainly concerning and he was placed on the 15-Day Injured List as a result.

It sounds like some progress has been made, though. On Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Woodruff is scheduled to throw a bullpen on Thursday.

Brandon Woodruff Positive Update

Apr 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) walks off the field after an injury in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Brewers injury updates: Quinn Priester will begin a rehab assignment this weekend," Hogg wrote. "Brandon Woodruff is scheduled for a bullpen Thursday. Brandon Lockridge’s MRI showed a bone bruise and he is anticipated back mid to late June. Jared Koenig will throw his first ‘pen today."

This is about as positive of an update as a Brewers fan likely could've hoped for right now. With Woodruff going on the injured List on May 1, he'd be eligible to come off it on May 16. His first bullpen will come on May 14. As of writing, it seems a bit unlikely that he would be ready to pitch in a big league game on May 16 as a result. But if all goes well with the bullpen on Thursday, a potential short rehab assignment and return just after May 16 before June should be in the cards, barring a setback.

Before he was placed on the Injured List, Woodruff was pitching well. He has a 3.60 ERA in six starts so far this season across 30 innings of work. The Brewers don't necessarily need him to be a No. 1 ace. Jacob Misiorowski is the guy for that job now. But the Brewers will need Woodruff to help as a mid-rotation starter over the course of the season if they want to go out and make a run at their fourth-straight National League Central title.

The fact that he's already going to throw a bullpen is a sign that he is doing alright, at least right now. Now, it's just about seeing how that translates to throwing and whether he can get his velocity back.