2 Brewers Contract Extension Candidates After Shocking Jose Ramirez Deal

The Cleveland Guardians shocked the baseball world on Thursday when they announced they had signed superstar infielder Jose Ramirez to a seven-year, $175 million contract extension that will likely keep him in Cleveland for the rest of his big-league career.

This deal is a bit of a steal for the Guardians. It's hard for them to land big name free agents, so the fact that they were able to secure Ramirez on a huge new deal is a big step in the right direction.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

This extension gives hope to the small market teams like the Milwaukee Brewers. If the Guardians can extend one of the best players in baseball again, the Brewers should be able to extend their own stars. Who could they look to sign to new deals?

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski

Oct 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game three of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

During each of the last three offseasons, the Brewers have traded Freddy Peralta, Devin Williams, and Corbin Burnes, respectively. They have another budding ace, Jacob Misiorowski, already on their roster.

Misiorowski debuted last season, but the Brewers could already be looking into long-term extensions to keep him in Milwaukee for the better part of a decade.

He has some injury risk with his electric stuff, triple digit fastball, and thin frame, but the Brewers have a star on their hands. Signing him to a ten-year extension would be a very, very bold move, but it's one they could look into this offseason.

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Brice Turang

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) hits a solo home run during the seventh inning of their National League Division Series game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, October 11, 2025 at American Family Field n Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Platinum Glove infielder Brice Turang is another clear extension candidate for the Brewers.

Turang has been an incredible defender for his entire big-league career, but his bat emerged as a weapon last season. It's crucial that Milwaukee looks to keep him on the roster for the next decade or so. He has the ability to quickly develop into a franchise superstar.

Turang could be a 4.0 to 5.0 WAR player every season because of his defense. His defense boosts his floor a lot higher than a lot of other players in the league, which minimizes the risk for the Brewers in a potential new deal.

More MLB: Brewers Platinum Glove Winner Projected to Sign 6-Year, $75 Million Deal