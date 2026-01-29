Brewers Platinum Glove Winner Projected to Sign 6-Year, $75 Million Deal

The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the best teams in the league for the last few years, but their roster rarely stays the same from year to year.

In fact, they've moved on from elite talent in each of the last three offseasons. They continue to get talented assets and flip them for more assets before their contracts run out.

But the Brewers could look to make a massive move this offseason by way of a contract extension with one of their young stars.

Just Baseball's Shaan Donohue recently projected Brewers second baseman Brice Turang would sign a massive six-year, $75 million contract extension before hitting arbitration. Donohue also included a $15 million club option in the seventh year.

Brice Turang is the perfect contract extension candidate

" is the type of player whose value is often underestimated in public discourse and carefully protected in front offices," Donohue wrote. "His profile is defense-forward, speed-driven, and highly positionally valuable — all traits that tend to age less gracefully than power, but also provide a high early-career floor.

"Turang has already produced multiple strong WAR seasons despite a below-average offensive profile (career 88 wRC+), largely on the back of elite defense and baserunning. A tangible swing change in 2025 — marked by increased bat speed and improved attack angles — pushed him into a new tier, resulting in a 4+ WAR season."

Each offseason, there's a lot of buzz surrounding the players potentially fit for a contract extension. Last offseason, a few players landed big deals that should keep them with their team for nearly a decade. This offseason, it could be Turang's turn.

Turang is an elite defender with a breakout bat. His defense is going to keep him in the lineup for years to come, but if he can continue to hit as well as he did last year, the Brewers need him on the roster for a majority of his career. Turang posted a career high 121 OPS+ last season.

The Brewers don't have the money to sign big free agents, but they could certainly afford this kind of deal with Turang. If he's interested at all, the Brewers need to do anything they can to get a deal done.

