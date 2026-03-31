3 More Players Brewers Should Sign to Contract Extensions after Cooper Pratt Deal
In this story:
The Milwaukee Brewers seemingly took a leap of faith recently by betting big on prospect Cooper Pratt before his big league debut. The Brewers reportedly agreed to a massive eight-year contract extension with Pratt this week.
The Brewers could also look to make a few similar moves with other prospects and young players. This route would help the team keep its top talent rather than losing them in free agency or being forced to trade them before they get there.
I desperately wanted to include Andrew Fischer and Jesus Made on this list, but they're a little bit too young. It's unlikely the Brewers would give a big contract to somebody who's a year or two away from their big league debut. At least with Pratt, he's expected to be up in the coming months.
Besides those two, which other players could the Brewers look to lock down on big contract extensions this year?
INF Jett Williams
The Brewers added Jett Williams in the trade that sent Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets. Williams is everything the Brewers want in a young player. He plays hard and fast without taking any plays off. He's fast and athletic while being able to hit the ball to all fields. His hustle can help turn singles into doubles and doubles into triples. He's a prime extension candidate, especially with all the hype around him right now. Inking him to a big contract before he begins dominating in the big leagues would be the right move.
C Jeferson Quero
The Brewers recently brought catching prospect Jeferson Quero up to the big leagues, which means he's another candidate for a contract extension. Quero has hit at every level of the minor leagues, so he's practically a sure bet to begin hitting in the big leagues soon. Quero plays a very valuable position and could be a solid option to mix in at catcher and designated hitter alongside William Contreras.
RHP Jacob Misiorowski
The top player the Brewers should be looking to sign to a contract extension is their ace, Jacob Misiorowski. Misiorowski is one of the best young pitchers in the league, and he's already earned his way to the All-Star game. The Brewers have a lot of belief in him, and they should match that belief with a new contract. There's some injury risk because of how hard he throws, but the Brewers can't live in their fears with a talent like his. A contract extension makes a lot of sense.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow zpretzel