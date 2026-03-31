3 More Players Brewers Should Sign to Contract Extensions after Cooper Pratt Deal

The Milwaukee Brewers seemingly took a leap of faith recently by betting big on prospect Cooper Pratt before his big league debut. The Brewers reportedly agreed to a massive eight-year contract extension with Pratt this week.

The Brewers could also look to make a few similar moves with other prospects and young players. This route would help the team keep its top talent rather than losing them in free agency or being forced to trade them before they get there.

I desperately wanted to include Andrew Fischer and Jesus Made on this list, but they're a little bit too young. It's unlikely the Brewers would give a big contract to somebody who's a year or two away from their big league debut. At least with Pratt, he's expected to be up in the coming months.

Besides those two, which other players could the Brewers look to lock down on big contract extensions this year?

INF Jett Williams

Mar 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder James Tibbs III (98) and Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Jett Williams (76) talk before a game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Brewers added Jett Williams in the trade that sent Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets. Williams is everything the Brewers want in a young player. He plays hard and fast without taking any plays off. He's fast and athletic while being able to hit the ball to all fields. His hustle can help turn singles into doubles and doubles into triples. He's a prime extension candidate, especially with all the hype around him right now. Inking him to a big contract before he begins dominating in the big leagues would be the right move.

C Jeferson Quero

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jeferson Quero takes batting practice during spring training on February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Brewers recently brought catching prospect Jeferson Quero up to the big leagues, which means he's another candidate for a contract extension. Quero has hit at every level of the minor leagues, so he's practically a sure bet to begin hitting in the big leagues soon. Quero plays a very valuable position and could be a solid option to mix in at catcher and designated hitter alongside William Contreras.

RHP Jacob Misiorowski

Mar 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The top player the Brewers should be looking to sign to a contract extension is their ace, Jacob Misiorowski. Misiorowski is one of the best young pitchers in the league, and he's already earned his way to the All-Star game. The Brewers have a lot of belief in him, and they should match that belief with a new contract. There's some injury risk because of how hard he throws, but the Brewers can't live in their fears with a talent like his. A contract extension makes a lot of sense.