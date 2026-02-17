5 Brewers Prospects Who Should Make MLB Debuts This Season

The Milwaukee Brewers are always counting on young talent to come to the majors and produce. So, with precious few weeks to go before the regular season, let's start identifying some of that young talent.

Below, find Brewers on SI's list of the five Brewers top prospects most likely to make their major league debuts at some point during the regular season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Jett Williams - INF

Milwaukee Brewers infielder/outfielder Jett Williams throws to first during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams might have had his chances at an opening day debut spoiled by the Brewers' recent acquisition of Luis Rengifo. But whether it's an injury or someone like Joey Ortiz struggling, there's bound to be an opening for the appropriately named speedster Williams, and we're not betting against him capitalizing to eventually earn a starting job.

Jeferson Quero - C

No one on this list has seen their odds of a debut go down more in the last month than Quero, as the Brewers signed veterans Gary Sánchez and Reese McGuire. But the 23-year-old just needs to prove he's healthy this year, and he may even become a trade candidate eventually if the Brewers think they can keep William Contreras beyond his 2027 free agency.

Coleman Crow - RHP

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Coleman Crow (72) throws in the outfield during spring training workouts Saturday, February 14, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The pitchers on this list don't have as much prospect cache as the position players, but they're probably a safer bet to appear in a game on average. Crow was protected from the Rule 5 Draft this winter, and his big, sharp curveball could be a genuine weapon at the big-league level.

Shane Drohan - LHP

The two pitchers with bigger names the Brewers acquired in recent trades, Brandon Sproat and Kyle Harrison, have already debuted. But don't sleep on Drohan, who struck out an impressive 77 batters with a 3.00 ERA in 54 Triple-A innings last season.

Jesús Made - INF

Milwaukee Brewers prospect Jesus Made runs off the field during the spring breakout game on March 17, 2025. | Curt Hogg / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finally, we come to the name every Brewers fan wants to see. No, Made won't debut in the majors at age 18 with just five Double-A games under his belt. But if he makes quick work of that level and gets to Triple-A by May or June, couldn't we be looking at a debut at age 19 by August?

It's never wise to bet against someone with the sheer athleticism and baseball toolbox Made has, so we'll bank on him being in the picture before long.

More MLB: Brewers 22-Year-Old Addresses Roster Uncertainty After Luis Rengifo Signing