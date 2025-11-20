Blockbuster Brewers $15 Million Trade Buzz Heating Up This Offseason

The Milwaukee Brewers could look to trade their ace, Freddy Peralta, during the offseason.

Peralta is entering the final year of his contract and he's likely going to sign a massive deal next offseason. And his contract is likely going to be too rich for the Brewers' blood. In similar situations with Devin Williams and Corbin Burnes in the past, the Brewers have opted to trade their own star and it's worked out well in their favor.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently suggested Peralta would be the Brewers' top trade candidate this offseason. While there are contradicting reports about his availability, the Brewers should look to trade him if possible.

Freddy Peralta should be traded this offseason

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Last winter, the Brewers traded away Devin Williams before his final arbitration-eligible season. They did the same with Corbin Burnes the previous offseason and Hunter Renfroe the offseason before that," Miller wrote. "And remember a decade ago when they traded away one year of Adam Lind for three minor leaguers, one of whom was Freddy Peralta? It's just what they do, and refusing to clutch their pearls has been such a key element in keeping this low-budget franchise in the playoff picture in seven of the past eight years.

"That doesn't mean it's a sure thing that Peralta will be on the move. At any rate, they didn't trade Willy Adames' final pre-FA season two winters ago. What it does mean, though, is that we can't even pretend to be surprised if Peralta does get traded, nor if they still win around 93 games even after trading away their brightest star."

The Brewers were able to sign Brandon Woodruff back on the qualifying offer, which should create some additional flexibility and allow the front office to trade Peralta if they'd like.

Peralta likely isn't returning to Milwaukee beyond this coming season. The team would be much better off if they could land a big league ready prospect pitcher and a slew of other prospects in exchange for their ace. This would set the team up for a lot more success in the future.

More MLB: Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Breaks Silence After $22 Million Decision