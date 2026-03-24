Blockbuster Brewers Mock Trade Sends All-Star Pitcher to Rangers

The Milwaukee Brewers opted to trade from their big league roster this offseason, following a disappointing exit in the postseason at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They opted to trade players like Freddy Peralta, Isaac Collins, and Caleb Durbin in an attempt to continue building out the future of the franchise. All three trades likely made the Brewers better in the long run. And they might not be done making these kinds of moves this season.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently put together a blockbuster trade idea that would send Brewers All-Star closer Trevor Megill to the Texas Rangers in exchange for No. 2 prospect Caden Scarborough.

Brewers could still trade Trevor Megill

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Trevor Megill (29) threw a scoreless inning against the Royals on Sunday, March 1 in Cactus League action. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"One big thing at the heart of the Milwaukee Brewers' staying power on a budget has been A) their ability to develop All-Star closers and B) their willingness to trade away those closers with 1-2 years remaining before they walk for nothing in free agency," Miller wrote. "They did it with Josh Hader. They did it with Devin Williams.

"Maybe next they'll do it with Trevor Megill, who has a 2.60 ERA and has saved 51 games over the past two seasons, named an All-Star in 2025. They do have Abner Uribe as that next closer-in-waiting, and he won't reach free agency until after the 2030 season. So if the Texas Rangers are willing to give up a borderline top 100 prospect to get two years' worth of Megill, Milwaukee would probably at least hear them out. On the Rangers side of things, not having a reliable closer was their undoing in 2025."

The Brewers are slowly running out of team control with Megill. He's arbitration eligible in 2027, but will enter free agency in 2028. They already have his successor in Abner Uribe in the bullpen. Assuming Milwaukee believes it isn't going to be a favorite for the World Series this year, a trade of Megill would make sense.

Especially if it brings in a fringe top 100 prospect like Scarborough.

The righty has the size, frame, and potential to be a difference maker for the Brewers. Their pitching factory has worked well for some under-the-radar pitchers. It would certainly work to make Scarborough into a true ace. He would likely thrive in Milwaukee's system with ace potential for the future.