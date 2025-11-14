Brandon Woodruff Predicted To Ditch Brewers, Sign Deal With NL Contender

The Milwaukee Brewers need to make a few big decisions this winter. They have Freddy Peralta sitting on an expiring contract, which makes him a prime trade candidate for Milwaukee. In the past, the Brewers have traded players like Devin Williams and Corbin Burnes in similar situations. If they trade Peralta, their pitching staff will be a bit depleted, but it would set them up much better for the future.

But the Brewers are also set to lose starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff in free agency. Woodruff struggled with injuries this season, which could have driven his price down a bit, but he's still going to be a tough sign for Milwaukee. If Woodruff bolts, the Brewers will be backed into a corner.

Will Laws and Nick Selbe of Sports Illustrated recently predicted Woodruff would leave the Brewers in free agency this offseason in favor of a deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Brandon Woodruff predicted to sign with Braves in free agency

Sep 17, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"A shoulder injury cost Woodruff the better part of two seasons, but he returned in July and immediately looked as sharp as ever," Laws and Selbe wrote. "A strained lat cut his season short just before the postseason, and questions about durability seem like they’re simply part of the package for the two-time All-Star. There’s little question about his ability to dominate, with a career 3.10 ERA and 29.2% strikeout rate, so expect at least a few teams to take a chance on a potential top-of-the-rotation stalwart."

While the Brewers need to do everything in their power to retain Woodruff, it might not be enough.

The Braves need to add pitching to their rotation, too. While their staff is talented, it hasn't been good enough over the last year or two. The depth has been tested by injuries, which means they need to add in free agency.

Woodruff would be the perfect addition because he's bound to be much more affordable than a pitcher like Dylan Cease or Framber Valdez. The Braves need a reliable veteran on their pitching staff to help keep the team afloat. Woodruff seems like the perfect fit.

