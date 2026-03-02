Brandon Woodruff Shares Key Reason for Returning to Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are hoping to run it back as National League Central champions in 2026. They have won three straight division titles, two of which came after trading away franchise stars.

Before 2024, they traded Corbin Burnes and did the same with Devin Williams before 2025. This winter, they traded Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets. However, they were able to stomach that loss since they were able to keep Brandon Woodruff.

The veteran right-hander is coming off of a few injury-plagued seasons, and he accepted the qualifying offer in November. On the podcast "Brewer Territory," the veteran right-hander revealed why he chose to return to Milwaukee.

Why Woodruff stayed

Brandon Woodruff throws some pitches before the Tuesday Milwaukee Brewers National League Wild Card playoff series at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. - Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Once I kind of knew what was going on," there's no place in the big leagues I would rather spend to pitch one year and go prove myself again than in Milwaukee," Woodruff said.

"It's the place I've known, it's the place I've grown up. It's all I know, so when it came to that decision, that was pretty easy. And it was just too early in the offseason. You had your guys who were going to get the bigger contracts, but my situation was a little different. The Brewers showed confidence in me. I was very thankful for that and there's no other place I'd rather pitch for a year than in this uniform, so it was an easy decision in that context."

Woodruff clearly values pitching in Milwaukee and has enjoyed his time in a Brewers' uniform. The fact that they still showed their belief in him certainly helped matters as well.

It also helps that the Brewers are a clear postseason contender and have won the NL Central four of the last five years. Even with Peralta gone, they have Woodruff to lead the rotation and made it clear that he is the guy they want leading it.

If he stays healthy, then the Brewers should be in good shape, and it will be good for him to be back in the place where he has played his entire career thus far. While he was healthy last year, he performed well, so as long as those struggles are in the past, he should have no problem rebuilding his value to return to the market next offseason or potentially earn a contract extension.

It will be interesting to see what Woodruff can bring to the table in 2026.