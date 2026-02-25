Brewers 18-Year-Old Super Prospect Makes Loud Statement

The Milwaukee Brewers already have plenty of young talent to be excited about on the major league roster, but it's possible soon, no one will hold a candle to Jesús Made.

Still just 18 years old, Made advanced to Double-A at the end of last season and is participating in major league spring training this month. He's not expected to have a legitimate shot at an opening day roster spot, but every test he passes makes a major league debut sometime this summer more achievable.

And after going 0-for-6 in his first eight spring training plate appearances, he showed those big-leaguers what he could do on Wednesday.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Made lights up Statcast from both sides of the plate

Milwaukee Brewers prospect Jesus Made runs off the field during the spring breakout game on March 17, 2025. | Curt Hogg / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Made got two at-bats on Wednesday; one from each side of the plate. In the first, he was slightly fooled by an 85.5 mph changeup, but yanked a ball down the line anyway at 98 mph, which Baseball Savant claimed was a home run in eight of the 30 major league ballparks.

On Wednesday, it was a triple thanks to Made's above-average speed.

Can we interest you in a triple from @MLBPipeline's No. 3 prospect Jesús Made? pic.twitter.com/T5bCbPdEMx — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 25, 2026

Then, Made came to bat from the right side later in the game, stayed back on an 83-mph splitter, and shot it 100.8 mph through the infield to drive in a run. Milwaukee went on to win 13-12 in a wild one over the San Francisco Giants.

And now a 101-mph RBI single for Made... https://t.co/fTaEgFpBgY pic.twitter.com/KKLMI321L8 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 25, 2026

Those two clips illustrate nearly everything that excites the Brewers about Made's offensive profile. He's got a sweet swing from both sides of the plate, and for as much raw power as he has at such a young age, he also can adjust his swing path to keep him on time to both fastballs and offspeed offerings.

Plus, there's the ability to turn a single into a double or a double into a triple, even if Made isn't someone who projects to be among the league's stolen base leaders.

Brewers and Giants fans were served advance notice on Wednesday, but the rest of the baseball world will catch on soon enough. Made will soon be knocking on the door to the big leagues, and it might be hard for the Brewers to keep him down even if their season is going smoothly.