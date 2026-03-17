Brewers 2025 First Round Pick Turns Heads at World Baseball Classic

The Milwaukee Brewers made a few big trades this offseason to make the team better for the future. But these trades, that sent Freddy Peralta, Caleb Durbin, and Isaac Collins to other contenders, made the team much worse right now. In fact, the Brewers finished the regular season with the best record in the sport last season, but they might not win the National League Central this year. Still, the team is headed for a very bright future.

This spring, the Brewers have seen a lot of their top players emerging as stars. They've seen players like Jett Williams and Kyle Harrison, both added in trades over the offseason, showcasing a lot of talent and potential. But the Brewers have also seen some of their players showcasing a lot of talent at the World Baseball Classic, headlined by young superstar Jackson Chourio. But Chourio isn't the only Brewers player who showed out at the WBC.

Ben Weinrib of MLB.com recently highlighted Brewers third base prospect Andrew Fischer as one of the top young players to turn heads at the World Baseball Classic this spring.

Andrew Fischer shows out in a big way at World Baseball Classic

Mar 16, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Italy third baseman Andrew Fischer (11) fields a ground ball in the fifth inning against Venezuela during a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"The Brewers' 2025 first-rounder -- who just missed the Top 100 -- started at the hot corner for Team Italy's second game and made an immediate impression by crushing a solo homer in his first at-bat," Weinrib wrote. "Fischer, who is the game's top third-base prospect, also added an RBI single and came around to score a second run an inning later. The Tennessee product added RBI doubles in his second and third starts as well, which registered at 101.7 and 106.1 mph respectively."



Fischer is one of the best infield prospects in all of baseball. He has some of the best power in all of the minor leagues and this was put on full display at the WBC.

Fischer, the starting third baseman for Team Italy, helped lead his WBC team to a win over Team USA. The Brewers prospect has flashed his impressive power with multiple extra base hits and a slew of batted balls over 100 miles per hour.

He's a few years from a big-league debut, but it's exciting to see a young prospect dominating early in his professional career.