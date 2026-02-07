Brewers 21-Year-Old Slugger Eyeing Unlikely Big-League Debut

The Milwaukee Brewers have quite a bit of young talent coming through their farm system and they've done an incredible job at developing this talent over the years.

With Freddy Peralta heading to the New York Mets in a trade this offseason, the Brewers will need their prospects to dominate over the next year or two if they want to remain at the top of the league.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Just Baseball's Joey Peterson recently shared some praise for Brewers prospect Luke Adams, but noted that it's going to be difficult for the young slugger to crack the big leagues this season.

Luke Adams could work his way to the big leagues in 2026

Milwaukee Brewers third base prospect Luke Adams takes batting practice during spring training workouts Monday, February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"As you may have gathered already by this point in the article, there isn’t much room for many position players to crack the big-league roster as it currently stands outside of Williams and potentially Black," Peterson wrote. "Luke Adams is still likely a year off considering he is just 21 years old, has yet to reach Triple-A, and has plenty of things to clean up as he reaches the upper levels. But he’s a fun name for Brewers fans to watch as the 2026 season progresses.

"Adams has some solid raw power but is still working to translate that to game power at the professional level. He demonstrates a good eye at the plate but has struggled to elevate through stretches, and given the loud nature of his swing, his performance against Triple-A arms will be an eye-opening test to how it plays at higher competition."

Adams isn't the first name that comes to mind when thinking about Brewers prospects because he hasn't made waves at Triple-A yet, but the slugger has crushed pitching at each stop in his minor league journey.

While his career batting average is less than .240, he holds an OPS above .830. The Brewers would like to see his contact numbers increase, but it's hard to argue with his OPS, which has become the more relied on stat in this era of baseball.

It's unlikely he makes it to the big leagues, but if Adams can increase his average by 20 or 30 points, his OPS would skyrocket, too. This could see him make his debut as soon as this season.

More MLB: Brewers 27-Year-Old Shortstop Eyeing Bounce Back Season