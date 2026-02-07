Brewers 27-Year-Old Shortstop Eyeing Bounce Back Season

The Milwaukee Brewers were one of the best teams in the league last season, which led to the best record in baseball during the regular season. But they're likely going to be a very different team this season compared to last.

The Brewers opted to trade Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for a pair of very talented prospects. While Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat could make a big difference in Milwaukee, the Brewers need more of their big leaguers to put together breakout seasons. In fact, there are a few players in the starting lineup that need to bounce back in a big way.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently ranked Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz as the 23rd best shortstop in the league following a down year at the dish. The Brewers need him to bounce back in a big way this season.

Joey Ortiz needs to bounce back from a down year

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz (3) hits a single during the fourth inning of their National League Division Series game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, October 6, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Only 14 players logged at least 1,200 innings at shortstop last year, so Ortiz was nothing if not a stalwart at the position for a contending Brewers team," Reuter wrote. "However, his offensive numbers plummeted from a rookie season where he posted a 102 OPS+ with 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 60 RBI, so he will be looking for a bounce-back year at the plate."

Ortiz was a staple in the Brewers lineup last season, but he wasn't as productive as the team would have wished. After putting together a 2.7 WAR season in 2024, the young infielder took a huge step back last year.

Ortiz posted a 66 OPS+, which is well below the league average. His OPS was .593 after being well over .700 the year before. Still, his defense has kept him in the lineup despite his struggling bat.

Going forward, the Brewers need Ortiz to take another step forward. They can't afford for his bat to struggle again next season, even if his defense is above average. With no Peralta on the roster, the Brewers will need their offense to step up.

More MLB: Brewers Pitcher Primed for Major Bounce Back Season