Brewers 23-Year-Old All-Star Already Looks Like Milwaukee's Next Ace
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot to be excited about this season, but they opted to trade a few of their key players to other contenders this offseason.
They traded Isaac Collins to the Kansas City Royals early in the offseason in a move that brought them some pitching to bolster their pitching staff. Later on, they traded Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox in a head scratching deal. But the biggest trade of their offseason was the deal that sent Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.
After trading Peralta, the Brewers will have a lot of young pitchers taking on bigger roles. Jacob Misiorowski and Quinn Priester will need to step up at the top of the team's pitching rotation to help carry the load after losing Peralta.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently shared a lot of praise for Misiorowski and ranked him the No. 20 player in MLB who's 25 years old or younger. The righty has cemented himself as one of the best young players in the league after his All-Star campaign last year.
Jacob Misiorowski is one of the best young players in baseball
"It was an up-and-down first big league season for Misiorowski, highlighted by a surprise All-Star selection and a stellar run as a multi-inning reliever (3 G, 2-0, 1.50 ERA, 16 K, 12.0 IP) in October," Reuter wrote. "The towering 6'7" right-hander now looks like the clear No. 2 on the Milwaukee staff following the Freddy Peralta trade, and he is more than capable of answering the bell."
Misiorowski has all the potential in the world. He went through a roller coaster ride of a season last year, but his sophomore campaign should go a lot smoother.
The righty features a fastball that sits in triple digits as well as a unicorn slider than can touch 96 and 97 miles per hour on the radar gun. His size and extension will make these electric pitches play even better than their metrics indicate.
If Misiorowski can take a big step forward this year, he could be headed for another All-Star game in year two.
