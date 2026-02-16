Brewers 23-Year-Old Pitcher Already Emerging as Potential Ace

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the midst of a bit of a retooling year. They opted to trade Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in a deal that brought Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to Milwaukee. They also traded away Isaac Collins and Caleb Durbin, but it was the deal that moved Peralta that opened up the biggest hole on the roster.

At this point, the Brewers have enough pitching depth to replace their ace. They have plenty of top prospect pitchers who could take his spot at the top of the rotation, but one of them may have already debuted with the team.

CBS Sports' RJ Anderson recently shared a lot of praise for Brewers prospect Logan Henderson and ranked him as one of the top 100 prospects in the entire league.

Logan Henderson looks like an ace of the future in Milwaukee

"Henderson wasn't the Brewers' most famous rookie right-hander last season, but he put together an impressive five-start sample that saw him post a 1.78 ERA and a 4.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio," Anderson wrote. "He's a good example of the differences between how teams view pitchers now versus how they viewed them 25 years ago.

"It's not a stretch to write that he would've been sentenced to a life in relief because of his stature (he's listed at 6-foot-1) and his arsenal (he's essentially a fastball-changeup pitcher). Henderson figures to continue to get starts in the present day, however, thanks to a low-90s fastball that plays up because of a flatter-than-average approach angle and a high-spin changeup."

Henderson hasn't made many starts in the big leagues, but in his small sample size, he's been very good. Still, there are doubters who believe he was lucky in his time with the Brewers.

Still, Henderson's production should earn him another chance in Milwaukee early in the season. There's a chance he's the fifth pitcher in the rotation to begin the year. If not, he's likely the sixth or seventh option in the organization.

Either way, there are some high hopes for the talented righty. He's flashed ace potential already. This season, he needs to back it up with another dominant stretch.

