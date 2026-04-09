Brewers' 24-Year-Old Stud on Verge of Major League Breakout

The Milwaukee Brewers opted for a bit of a hybrid rebuild this offseason, though it wasn't a rebuild in the typical sense. They opted to trade a few young bats as well as their ace, Freddy Peralta, in order to land a haul of young prospects. This decision made the Brewers slightly worse, but it opened up their World Series window for much longer than it was before.

But there are still some question marks with the team. The biggest question marks with the team revolve around their young, but improving, pitching staff. They have a lot of talent in their organization, but only a few pitchers are truly ready to help carry a big league rotation.

MLB.com's Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis, and Jonathan Mayo recently put together a list with one potential impact callup for each team in MLB. For the Brewers, they highlighted pitching prospect Logan Henderson, who's been up with Milwaukee on a few different occasions, but sits in Triple-A right now

Logan Henderson should have a big impact on the Brewers this year

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We’re cheating a little here since Henderson joined the Brewers last Saturday as the 27th man on the roster for a doubleheader and made an abbreviated two-inning start before being sent back to Triple-A Nashville," they wrote. "That said, you can bet the 24-year-old righty will still get at least a few more cracks in Milwaukee’s rotation, especially as he gets built more up following elbow soreness this spring. Henderson’s four-seamer plays above-average with a flat approach angle, and his changeup looks like a plus pitch with major armside movement."

Henderson has bounced around between the big leagues and Triple-A over the last two seasons. He was excellent in five starts last year, posting a 1.78 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and an 11.7 K/9.

This season, Henderson made one start with the Brewers. He tossed two innings and surrendered three hits, two runs, and a walk, while striking out three hitters.

But the potential is there. Henderson looks to be a staple in the future of the Brewers' pitching staff behind players like Quinn Priester and Jacob Misiorowski. Milwaukee would likely love for Henderson to make a name for himself in the big leagues this season. Promoting him back to Milwaukee would be the best decision this year.