Brewers' 24-Year-Old Stud on Verge of Major League Breakout
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The Milwaukee Brewers opted for a bit of a hybrid rebuild this offseason, though it wasn't a rebuild in the typical sense. They opted to trade a few young bats as well as their ace, Freddy Peralta, in order to land a haul of young prospects. This decision made the Brewers slightly worse, but it opened up their World Series window for much longer than it was before.
But there are still some question marks with the team. The biggest question marks with the team revolve around their young, but improving, pitching staff. They have a lot of talent in their organization, but only a few pitchers are truly ready to help carry a big league rotation.
MLB.com's Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis, and Jonathan Mayo recently put together a list with one potential impact callup for each team in MLB. For the Brewers, they highlighted pitching prospect Logan Henderson, who's been up with Milwaukee on a few different occasions, but sits in Triple-A right now
Logan Henderson should have a big impact on the Brewers this year
"We’re cheating a little here since Henderson joined the Brewers last Saturday as the 27th man on the roster for a doubleheader and made an abbreviated two-inning start before being sent back to Triple-A Nashville," they wrote. "That said, you can bet the 24-year-old righty will still get at least a few more cracks in Milwaukee’s rotation, especially as he gets built more up following elbow soreness this spring. Henderson’s four-seamer plays above-average with a flat approach angle, and his changeup looks like a plus pitch with major armside movement."
Henderson has bounced around between the big leagues and Triple-A over the last two seasons. He was excellent in five starts last year, posting a 1.78 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and an 11.7 K/9.
This season, Henderson made one start with the Brewers. He tossed two innings and surrendered three hits, two runs, and a walk, while striking out three hitters.
But the potential is there. Henderson looks to be a staple in the future of the Brewers' pitching staff behind players like Quinn Priester and Jacob Misiorowski. Milwaukee would likely love for Henderson to make a name for himself in the big leagues this season. Promoting him back to Milwaukee would be the best decision this year.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow zpretzel