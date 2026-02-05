Brewers 25-Year-Old Pitcher on Verge of Breakout Year

The Milwaukee Brewers traded Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets earlier this offseason, which is a step in the right direction for their future, but it puts the team in a tough spot this year.

The Brewers need their top prospects to break out this season. More than anything, the Brewers need their young pitchers to step up in Peralta's absence. It's going to take more than one young arm to replace the ace's production.

Joey Peterson of Just Baseball recently shared some high praise for Brewers prospect pitcher Coleman Crow, who could be on the verge of the breakout season.

Brewers could have a potential star on their hands with Coleman Crow

Feb 21, 2023; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Coleman Crow poses for a portrait during photo day at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Crow returned to the mound this past season and thrived in Double-A before once again going down with injury," Peterson wrote. "He made 10 starts in Double-A and threw to a 2.51 ERA while striking out nearly 11 hitters per nine across 43 innings. He also walked just 1.67 hitters per nine, an encouraging sign for an arm recovering from major surgery.

"Crow made just two starts in Triple-A and allowed six earned runs in three innings in his final outing of the year before being shut down with a hip injury and flexor strain. When healthy, Crow has looked great. But the Brewers will likely take their time with their 25-year-old arm who has thrown just 74 innings since the beginning of 2023."

Crow has looked good over the last two years, whenever he was healthy. But injuries have played a huge part in his minor league career so far.

The righty is going to need to stay healthy this year if he wants to make an impact in Milwaukee. But if he's able to do that, he could be called up during the second half of the season, assuming he puts together a solid campaign during the first half of the year.

Crow threw very well at the Double-A level last year, but he was roughed up a bit in his short time at Triple-A. If he can stay dominant with his breaking balls, the righty could be primed for a solid campaign, but better yet, he could be set up for a bright future with the Brewers.

