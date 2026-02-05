Brewers May Already Have Milwaukee's Next Slugger in Their System

The Milwaukee Brewers have become notorious for building their World Series roster without a big market budget. They turn dirt into diamonds by developing forgotten and overlooked prospects into star big leaguers.

The Brewers are going to need to continue this trend if they want to get back to the postseason after trading Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets.

Fortunately for the Brewers, they have plenty of prospect talent to lean on.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Just Baseball's Joey Peterson recently shared some high praise for Brewers infield prospect Tyler Black, who could be primed for a role in Milwaukee within the next year or so.

Tyler Black has the potential to make an impact in Milwaukee

Mar 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Tyler Black (7) throws from first during a spring training game against the San Diego Padres at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

"Black first made it to the show back in 2024, where he made in impact from the jump in his MLB debut. However, in his 18 MLB games played that year, he slashed just .204/.316/.245 for a 69 wRC+ while striking out close to 30% of the time," Peterson wrote. "Black returned to Triple-A, where he continued to flash his skills that made him such a highly regarded prospect.

"In 102 games with Triple-A Nashville in 2024, Black got on base at a .374 clip and slugged .429, hitting 14 homers, 14 doubles, and five triples while stealing 20 bases. That’s the type of impact Black can make when things are going right. He commands the strike zone well, demonstrates an impressive feel to hit, and has enough pop to rack up extra-base hits."

Black has been a name worth following in Milwaukee for a few years, but he hasn't exactly lived up to the hype.

Still, it's way too early to consider him a bust. It's way too early to give up on him, too.

The young infielder has all the tools that scouts ask for in a first baseman. He hits the ball hard and doesn't struggle to square it up. To make matters even better, he's still a threat to steal bases. Black stole 55 bases in 2023 and has swiped at least 20 bases in each of the last two seasons.

Black's power and speed make him a very intriguing candidate to crack into Milwaukee's lineup over the next year. If he can put all the pieces together, the sky's the limit.

More MLB: Brewers Lose 28-Year-Old Pitcher to Padres After Dominant Season