Brewers 27-Year-Old Addresses Injury Issues, Plan to Stay Healthy

The best ability is availability, and Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell knows it all too well.

Mitchell, the Brewers' 2020 first-round pick, has been nothing but good whenever he's been on the field in the majors. He just hasn't been able to stay on the field, with a career-high of 69 games played in his four major league seasons.

Having recovered from season-ending shoulder surgery and received clearance to resume all baseball activities a few weeks back, Mitchell is looking forward to proving what he can do over the course of a full, healthy season. But he knows keeping himself upright is job No. 1.

Mitchell talks plan to stay healthy

"I'm grateful," Mitchell said Wednesday, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It's been a long road. You know, I know, everyone knows. It's been a lot of stuff. But I wouldn't change it for the world. It's been challenging, obviously, but I am a believer that things happen for a reason."

Garrett Mitchell is healthy again, and admits he will have to be more cautious with how he plays moving forward: pic.twitter.com/p4FI64Atps — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) February 18, 2026

When asked if he had any specific plans for how to conduct himself in games to better preserve his health, Mitchell gave a thoughtful answer, showing that he understands the urgency for the Brewers to have more consistency from the center field position.

"The short answer is yes, there will be differences," Mitchell said, per Rosiak. "I'm not exactly sure how it's going to look yet. I know that the shoulder's good, so diving back into a base, I know that I can do it. I think it's also picking spots and knowing when it's... do or die versus when it's early and me making the miraculous, flying, diving type of play might not be needed in that situation."

Milwaukee has filled in guys like Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, Joey Wiemer, and Blake Perkins around Mitchell's various injuries over the last few years.

Keeping the 27-year-old locked into the starting lineup on a daily basis would help the Brewers stay near the top of the standings in a year where many projections once again have them regressing.

