Brewers 27-Year-Old Infielder Getting Buzz as Caleb Durbin's Successor

The Milwaukee Brewers are a tough team to evaluate because each time they make a big trade, it feels like they lost the deal. Then a bit of time goes on and it turns out the Brewers won the trade in a complete landslide.

This winter, the Brewers traded infielder Caleb Durbin, alongside two of their other top third basemen, to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for David Hamilton, Kyle Harrison, and Shane Drohan. This deal is a bit perplexing because it doesn't leave much depth at third base. In fact, it doesn't seem like anybody is sure who's going to start at the hot corner yet.

Just Baseball's Joey Peterson recently suggested that Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz could slide over to third base to replace Durbin.

Joey Ortiz is a potential option to replace Caleb Durbin at 3B

"The first potential solution may be the most likely: Joey Ortiz slides from shortstop back to third base," Peterson wrote. "With Jett Williams on the cusp of making his MLB debut, this would give him an opportunity for regular playing time as the Brewers’ everyday shortstop. Alternatively, it could open the door for Turang to move over to shortstop and Williams to take his place at second base.

"Regardless, it’s been well documented just how much Ortiz struggled in 2025. Though he had a strong year defensively, he had arguably a better season at third base in 2024 than he did at shortstop in 2025 (+11 OAA and +8 DRS in 2025, +12 OAA and -2 DRS in 2024)."

Ortiz played third base for the Brewers when Willy Adames was the team's shortstop, but Ortiz slid over to replace Adames when the veteran bolted for the San Francisco Giants in free agency.

Sliding Ortiz to third base makes the most sense. This would allow top infield prospect Jett Williams. who was acquired in the Freddy Peralta trade, to slot in at shortstop. Williams is one of the league's most anticipated young infielders, so his debut should be coming within the next few months.

But this idea hinges on the fact that Williams is ready to go. If he needs more time in Triple-A, the Brewers can't afford to slide Ortiz over to third base. The next best option would be the newly acquired Hamilton.

