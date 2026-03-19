Brewers 27-Year-Old Outfielder on Verge of Major Breakout Year

The Milwaukee Brewers had the best record in baseball last season, but they opted to trade away a few key players to plan for more sustainable success going forward. Freddy Peralta, Caleb Durbin, and Isaac Collins were all traded this offseason, but the Brewers still have a lot of talent on their roster. In fact, they landed some big league ready talent, as well as longer term prosepects, in the three deals listed above. Players like Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams should help them this year.

But the Brewers are going to need some of their under-the-radar players to put together solid campaigns. They could use a few breakouts from underrated players in Milwaukee.

Thomas Nestico of TJStats recently put together a list of breakout candidates for each team across MLB. For the Brewers, Nestico suggested outfielder Garrett Mitchell was on the verge of a breakout year, which could be a solid projection considering the outfielder was productive a few years ago.

Garrett Mitchell is the perfect breakout candidate in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell runs the bases during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Garrett Mitchell’s injuries have derailed his MLB career. Since debuting in 2022, Mitchell has appeared in just 141 games at the Major League level," Nestico wrote. "During that span, he has posted a 114 wRC+ while providing strong defensive value in center field. While I am skeptical he can fully sustain his offensive production given his poor contact skills, Mitchell wields a lightning-quick bat and pairs it with a patient approach. Projections peg him as a league-average hitter, which should be sufficient for Mitchell to deliver a productive season — assuming his glove convinces the Brewers he deserves consistent playing time."

Mitchell was quite productive through the first three years of his big league career, but he never received consistent playing time. Last year, he took quite a step back in production and only appeared in 25 games. Across four years of big-league action, Mitchell has played less than 162 games because of injuries and inconsistent playing time.

This year, assuming he can stay healthy for the most part, Mitchell has a chance to get consistent playing time this year. If he can find his footing, the Brewers should have high hopes for him, especially if he can see an uptick in bat to ball ability. Either way, more consistent playing time will be a good thing for the 27-year-old outfielder.