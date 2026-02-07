Brewers Pitcher Primed for Major Bounce Back Season

The Milwaukee Brewers have proved to be a dominant pitching factory over the last decade or so.

They're going to need this pitching factory to churn out talent more than ever this year after opting to trade Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets.

The team has a lot of talented pitching prospects who could make a difference at the big league level in 2026, but which ones are best suited to help the Brewers win games?

Just Baseball's Joey Peterson recently shared high praise for Brewers prospect Carlos Rodriguez, who hasn't had much success at the big-league level but could be in position to dominate going forward.

Carlos Rodriguez could make an impact in Milwaukee this season

Aug 23, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Carlos Rodriguez (00) reacts after giving up a 3-run home run to San Francisco Giants second baseman Casey Schmitt (not pictured) in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Carlos Rodriguez has already had a couple cups of coffee for the Brewers, but he has largely struggled to this point in his big-league career," Peterson wrote. "Rodriguez’s stock took a bump in 2023 following his 2.88 ERA across 128.1 innings in Double-A and Triple-A, but he took a step back in 2024. Rodriguez posted a 4.51 ERA in 129.2 innings with Triple-A Nashville in 2024, and his walk totals increased while his strikeout numbers took a nosedive. He ended up making three MLB starts that year to the tune of a 7.30 ERA.

"2025 was somewhat of an improvement for Rodriguez. His most memorable appearance came in Pittsburgh on May 22, where the two teams endured a very lengthy rain delay. Rodriguez came in relief following the delay to save the pitching staff and delivered a respectable outing all things considered."

Rodriguez has the talent to pitch at the big-league level, and he's shown that at each stop in the minor leagues, but he struggles against MLB talent. Still, this shouldn't discourage Rodriguez or the Brewers.

While he's typically a starting pitcher, he could carve out a role as a long reliever in the Brewers bullpen as early as this spring. He can give the team length during tough situations like he's done in the past. The Brewers are going to need to see a new and improved version of Rodriguez if he wants a consistent role on the team's pitching staff.

