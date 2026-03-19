Brewers 3-Year Veteran Dealt Tough Blow, Optioned to Minors

Roster cuts are falling left and right across Major League Baseball, and on Thursday, one Milwaukee Brewers outfielder got the news he was hoping to avoid.

Blake Perkins, who has spent part of each of the last three seasons on the Brewers' major league roster, was optioned to Triple-A on Thursday, according to a report from Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. That leaves only four primary outfielders on the Brewers' active roster in camp.

With Perkins in the minors, the path is clear for Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, Garrett Mitchell, and Brandon Lockridge to open the season in the outfield, with first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers mixing in on occasion against right-handed starters.

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Why Perkins didn't earn the nod

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Blake Perkins (16) warms up during batting practice prior to game two of the NLCS round against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

If spring training was meant to be an open competition between Lockridge and Perkins, it's no wonder the former got the spot. The 29-year-old Lockridge has torn the cover off the ball in Cactus League play, posting a .314 batting average, four home runs, and a 1.128 OPS in 12 games.

Perkins, for his part, batted .290 with no homers and a .665 OPS in 10 games. He had a .647 OPS in 53 games last season for Milwaukee.

Ever since he was acquired in last summer's trade with the San Diego Padres, the Brewers have seemed to think Lockridge could be a difference maker, even though his major league resume to that point was virtually zero. They're giving him the chance to prove that from day one, aand it's coming at Perkins' expense.

Mitchell's injuries have also been a thorn in the Brewers' side over the last few seasons, and they've afforded Perkins some opportunities. Mitchell was just 2-for-21 in spring training entering play on Thursday, but he's been a much better hitter in the regualr season than Perkins throughout their careers.

This certainly wasn't the news Perkins was hoping for, especially after the offseason trade of Isaac Collins seemingly opened the door for him to take on a bigger role. He'll have to start the season hot with Triple-A Nashville and hope another opportunity comes his way relatively soon.