Brewers $4 Million Veteran Linked to Angels After Solid Season

The Milwaukee Brewers were able to retain Brandon Woodruff early in the offseason, but they cut ties with Freddy Peralta in a blockbuster trade.

The Peralta trade freed up a spot in the big-league rotation, and it's expected to be filled by a prospect arm, but the Brewers could also look to retain veteran pitcher Jose Quintana.

Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently suggested the Los Angeles Angels could pursue Quintana on a team-friendly deal this offseason, despite the fact that the Brewers could use him back on their staff.

Angels could target Jose Quintana on a one-year deal

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jose Quintana (62) reacts in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Milwaukee Brewers were José Quintana's eighth team, and he proved that he's still an effective back-of-the-rotation arm, posting a 3.96 ERA across 131.2 innings pitched," Kelly wrote. "Now 37, Quintana actually makes quite a bit of sense for at least one of his former employers in the Angels. While Quintana posted a 6.75 ERA over 53.1 innings for the Halos in 2021, he's got a 3.79 ERA over the last three seasons, so he's improved with age.

"His ability to eat innings would likely prove valuable with the Angels, as Grayson Rodriguez—acquired from the Orioles for the aforementioned Ward—missed the entirety of the 2025 season. Current No. 5 starter Alek Manoah is an interesting reclamation project, but since finishing third in AL Cy Young Award voting with the Blue Jays in 2022, he has a 5.40 ERA over 24 starts. He's still returning from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in June of 2024."

If the Brewers had serious interest in Quintana, they would likely have brought him back by now. Quintana is likely going to sign a very affordable deal for less than $10 million, so it's not like money would be the issue for Milwaukee.

Instead, a team like the Angels, who desperately need to add another reliable pitcher to their staff, could fit Quintana perfectly.

The lefty could slot in as the team's No. 5 starter if Alek Manoah struggles. If Manoah bounces back, the Angels could slide one of their starters to the bullpen or use a six-man rotation. Either way, adding the lefty to the roster would make plenty of sense.

