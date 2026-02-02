Brewers Struck Gold, Landed Freddy Peralta's Long-Term Replacement

The Milwaukee Brewers were one of the best teams in the league last season, but they're also one of the smallest markets in the league. As a result, they treated this offseason like a small market team would.

They didn't make any big additions, but they opted to trade their best player, Freddy Peralta, to the New York Mets before his contract runs out at the end of the season. This brought the Brewers two solid prospects who could make a big impact in the future.

Just Baseball's Joey Peterson recently shared a lot of high praise for pitching prospect Logan Henderson and suggested he could make an impact at the big-league level this season.

Logan Henderson is the obvious choice to replace Freddy Peralta

"Another arm that will be vying for the final spot in Milwaukee’s rotation is Logan Henderson. Henderson, 23, was thrusted into the rotation on several occasions in 2025 as other arms missed time, and he made the most of his opportunity," Peterson wrote. "Henderson made five starts last season, throwing to a sparkling 1.78 ERA in 25.1 innings pitched. He kept the walks in check with an 8.1% walk rate, struck out hitters at a whopping 33.3% clip, and held opponents to just a .187 average.

"While it was a small sample size, the moment was not too big for the 23-year-old hurler. His four-seam fastball and changeup made up nearly 90% of his arsenal, and it’s a combination that played well in his limited big-league stint."

Henderson is the clear answer to replace Peralta in Milwaukee. He has a slight advantage over Brandon Sproat, who was brought in during the Peralta deal. Henderson has pitched in Milwaukee while Sproat just arrived.

Not only has Henderson pitched in Milwaukee, but he's pitched very well. He was dominant across five big league starts last season. The righty held a 1.78 ERA in 25 1/3 innings while striking out 33 hitters. He's the clear answer to replace Peralta, though he's going to need to earn his spot in Milwaukee each time out.

