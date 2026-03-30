Brewers Ace Already Turning Heads, Emerging as Top Young Talent in NL

The Milwaukee Brewers opted to trade Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets over the course of the offseason. This deal makes sense because Peralta was likely going to leave the team in free agency during the offseason, but it's depleted their pitching staff quite a bit.

However, the Brewers still have one of the best young pitchers in the league on their roster.

The Athletic's Andy McCullough, Will Sammon, and Sahadev Sharma put together a poll of experts in order to rank the best starting pitchers in the league. This poll resulted in Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowksi being ranked the No. 30 pitcher in baseball, but scouts still shared a lot of concerns for him.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding Jacob Misiorowski

Mar 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after retiring the side in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field. Misiorowski picked up the win. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Yet another youngster with a small track record and an extremely high ceiling. Misiorowski made the All-Star team after only five starts. Then it seemed like he couldn’t throw a strike again for the rest of the regular season. 'The walk rate scares me,' one scout said. Added another evaluator, 'Is he going to throw enough strikes?' Misiorowski personifies the scouting term 'reliever risk.' He might become a No. 1. And he might spend his career pitching the seventh inning. 'He has the stuff,' a third scout said. 'Will the command and makeup elevate him to the upper echelon?'"

Misiorowski has command issues. That's not a secret to anybody at this point.

Command issues can cripple a pitcher beyond belief. If Misiorowski can't stay in and around the strike zone, he's never going to be a true ace in the big leagues. If he struggles with command, he won't be anywhere close to the 30th-best pitcher in the league.

Jacob Misiorowski has the potential to be an ace

Mar 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after pitching against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

But Misiorowski has the potential to be one of the best pitchers in the game. His stuff is electric. His size and frame make his pitchers play better than the metrics indicate they will.

The righty has a triple-digit fastball with multiple offspeed pitches, including a slider that runs up into the mid-nineties. Pairing these two things together will certainly create one of the best pitchers in the league.

If Misioroski can pair his size, frame, velocity, and stuff with improved command, he's going to take a big step forward to replace Peralta this season.