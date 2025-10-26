Brewers' Ace Gets 5-Year, $152 Million Contract Extension Projection
The Milwaukee Brewers stunned a lot of MLB fans this season when they emerged as one of the best teams in the game. Milwaukee battled through some early season struggles and ended the year with the best record in baseball. The Brewers took a series win against the Chicago Cubs in the National League Division Series. But they ran into a buzzsaw called the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.
With the Brewers returning home for the winter, they're going to be forced to make some very tough decisions over the next few months.
The offseason is typically when the Brewers dominate the most. They're notorious for making big offseason trades to add younger talent while dumping their star players. They've done this over the last few offseasons by trading Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams, among others.
This winter, the Brewers will need to make a similar decision with their ace Freddy Peralta.
Freddy Peralta's contract projection could mean a trade is coming
Peralta's contract has one year left on it and the Brewers have traded star players in this scenario in the past. Spotrac projects Peralta's extension to be five years and $152 million, which would certainly mean the Brewers couldn't afford it.
At a price tag like this, the Brewers are very unlikely to be able to re-sign him in free agency or afford a contract extension before he gets there. That makes him a prime trade candidate this winter.
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be a suitor for Peralta, especially if they're considering moving Roki Sasaki to the bullpen next year. The Dodgers have a loaded system they could trade from in order to land the starter from Milwaukee.
The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays could make sense, too. Both have holes in the starting rotations. The Yankees may be a bit more desperate to add to their roster this winter after another disappointing finish to the season.
Either way, the Brewers seem unlikely to re-sign Peralta. They didn't hesitate to trade Burnes or Williams. It's unlikely they'll hesitate to trade Peralta if the price is right.
