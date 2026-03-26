Brewers Ace Jacob Misiorowski Makes History in Just 4 Innings

The Milwaukee Brewers sent 23-year-old flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski to the mound on Thursday afternoon as the club's Opening Day starter and he certainly did not disappoint.

It took Misiorowski just four innings to set a new franchise record for strikeouts in an Opening Day start. The 23-year-old racked up 10 strikeouts across his first four innings of work. Before this, the previous record for the Brewers was eight strikeouts, which was a feat that former Milwaukee hurler Freddy Peralta accomplished.

An Opening Day franchise record 10 Ks and counting for Miz through four 🤯@Jmisiorowski9 pic.twitter.com/EhaCWcZJiR — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 26, 2026

Jacob Misiorowski made history

Mar 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Insanity. That's not all, as well. Misiorowski joined Bob Feller, Herb Score, Don Drysdale, Gary Bell, Gary Nolan and Félix Hernández as the only hurlers in league history with 10 strikeouts or more on Opening Day younger than 24 years old.

Under-24 MLB Pitchers With 10+ Opening Day Ks:



Bob Feller (1939)

Herb Score (1957)

Don Drysdale (1960)

Gary Bell (1960)

Gary Nolan (1969)

Félix Hernández (2007)

Jacob Misiorowski (2026) 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JbZKzkaqYF — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 26, 2026

Misiorowski made three appearances in Spring Training and had a 5.40 ERA in 11 2/3 innings of work. It's always important to note that Spring Training stats really don't matter in the grand scheme of things. Misiorowski took the mound on Thursday and was much more effective than in his Spring Training outings.

In his first five innings, Misiorowski struck out 11 batters, allowed just two base hits, walked three, and allowed one earned run.

Misiorowski took the league by storm in 2025 after he made his big league debut. His debut came on June 12 against the St. Louis Cardinals and he didn't allow a base hit or earned run across five innings of work. From there, he thrived and even earned a pretty surprising All-Star nod. He cooled down a bit in the second half of the season, but found it again in the playoffs. Misiorowski pitched 12 innings in the playoffs and allowed just two earned runs, which was good for a 1.50 ERA.

He is the real deal. He made 15 total appearances as a rookie last year and had a 4.36 ERA in 66 innings pitched. He got the nod to be the club's Opening Day starter and certainly made the most of it. If he can pitch like he did on Thursday throughout the rest of the season, he could be looking at another All-Star nod in his future.