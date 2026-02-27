Brewers Already Buzzing Over 2 Superstar Prospects in Spring Camp

The Milwaukee Brewers have been through quite a roller coaster ride of an offseason. They opted to trade Isaac Collins, Freddy Peralta, and Caleb Durbin to the Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox, respectively.

As spring training kicked off, the Brewers had all their eyes on their top prospects like Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat, who were acquired in the Peralta trade. But there are more prospects in the minor leagues to keep an eye on, specifically two of their youngest prospects.

Just Baseball's Joey Peterson recently shared a lot of praise for top prospects Luis Peña and Jesus Made as spring camp continues this year.

Jesus Made, Luis Peña already turning heads in Brewers camp

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Luis Pena throws to first in a double-play drill during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Brewers have one of the best farm systems in baseball, and a lot of their top-prospect talent will be on full display this spring," Peterson wrote. "Headlining this group is the No. 4 prospect in baseball, Jesús Made, and the No. 18 prospect in baseball, Luis Peña. This is a tandem that should spearhead Brewers prospect rankings for the foreseeable future, and this spring will offer fans a tantalizing glimpse of what the middle infield of the future could look like in Milwaukee.

"In regards to Made, he isn’t a candidate for the Opening Day roster at 18 years old, but he could reach the big leagues come season’s end should things go well for him this season. He’s already put some absurd swings together this spring, and Brewers fans should enjoy watching every rep of the team’s top prospect in the coming weeks."

Made is one of the best prospects in all of baseball and he's still a teenager. He's put up some incredible exit velocity numbers with some of his best swings coming after making adjustments to pitches. He has all the tools to be a superstar in the big leagues, but he's a few years away from a big league debut.

Peña is in a very similar boat to Made, but his potential isn't nearly as high. Still, he's looked good in spring camp, but he's a few years away from making a serious impact at the highest level.

Either way, the future is bright in Milwaukee and the city is buzzing about it.