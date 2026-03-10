Brewers Already Drawing Trade Buzz for Astros All-Star Infielder

The Milwaukee Brewers are in a very interesting spot ahead of opening day. They seemingly have a hole at third base in their starting infield after trading Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox.

The Brewers are left with players David Hamilton, Jett Williams, and Luis Rengifo to compete for reps at third base. Right now, they will likely use Hamilton and Rengifo as a platoon until Williams is ready, but there's a chance they could make a blockbuster splash to bolster the roster.

CBS Sports' Mike Axisa recently put together a list of potential trade candidates in the MLB. Axisa suggested the Brewers could be a fit in a trade for Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes and it makes perfect sense.

Isaac Paredes is the perfect trade target for the Brewers

Sep 19, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Isaac Paredes (15) prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

"Give the Astros a truth serum and I'm certain they would tell you they prefer to move Christian Walker and shift Paredes over to first base, though that seems unlikely," Axisa wrote. "Walker turns 35 later this month, lat year was his worst season since becoming a regular, and he's owed $20 million in both 2026 and 2027. Easy to understand why Paredes has popped up in more trade rumors this spring.

"The 27 year old is under control through 2027 and can play either infield corner, though his extreme pull approach plays better in some parks than others. Still, quality infielders are hard to find these days. If the Astros are still facing an infield logjam in a few months, Paredes will surely be available at the deadline. Early possible landing spots: Athletics, Brewers, Red Sox."

Trading for Paredes doesn't feel like it's in the cards right now, but the idea makes perfect sense.

First, it would give them the third baseman they need right now. Paredes could slot in at third base and mix in at designated hitter. He could also see some time at first base, which brings us to the next point.

The Brewers could use Paredes as Andrew Vaughn's backup and/or successor at first base. Vaughn was horrible to begin last season, but after being traded to the Brewers, he took off. As a result, there's risk that he's going to regress to the mean and end up off the roster in the next year or two. Having Paredes, who could play either corner infield spot, would be a huge boost to the Brewers in the present day and in the future.