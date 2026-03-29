Brewers' Andrew Vaughn Has Painful Admission on Sudden Injury Exit

To miss time is never fun, but it had to be an especially painful realization for Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn to realize that his injury was worse than originally believed.

Vaughn fractured his hamate bone on a swing in the Brewers' regular-season opener on Thursday, but stayed in the game for three more plate appearances, including an RBI single. Clearly, he and the team were surprised to discover on Friday, an off-day, that the bone was fractured.

Vaughn, in a contract year, will now miss the next four to six weeks at a minimum, and the Brewers called up rookie catcher Jeferson Quero to fill his spot on the active roster. It all happened quite fast, and now the 27-year-old finds himself dealing with unexpected adversity.

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What Vaughn said about hamate injury

Mar 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) drives in a run with a base hit in the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Vaughn recounted the story of how he discovered the injury and relayed the news to the training staff, and it was clear that the whole experience was a whirlwind for the team's expected starting first baseman.

“I think it happened in my first at-bat,” Vaughn said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I went home that night and felt kind of fine. My hand was a little sore. I woke up in the middle of the night and it was barking. It was like, ‘Something’s not right.’

“I definitely was (surprised). Usually people say when it happens, right away it stings. I think it could have been the adrenaline of Opening Day. Then it hit me: Something is definitely wrong.”

Brewers in good spot, but Vaughn needs at-bats to prove himself

Feb 23, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) takes a lead off third base in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Milwaukee has Jake Bauers as a ready-made replacement at first base, at least against right-handed pitching. Against lefties, catcher Gary Sánchez may see some time at the position, or perhaps even utility infielder Luis Rengifo.

However, Vaughn needed this season to be a big one to help him assuage some of the concerns about his rough seasons with the Chicago White Sox and earn a sturdy free-agent contract, so it's no fun to have to spend the first month-plus on the shelf.

“Unfortunately, it’s part of the game,” Vaughn said, per McCalvy. “I’m just looking at the positives. Hopefully it’s a quick recovery.”