Brewers 'Best Kept Secret' Has Potential to be a Star in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers were the best team in the league during the regular season last year, but they didn't have the same success in the postseason. After getting bounced by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason, the Brewers opted to make a few trades this offseason.

The two biggest moves of the offseason were the deals that sent Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets and Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox. The Brewers added multiple star prospects in these two deals. But they also traded Isaac Collins during the offseason, while making a few other small moves along the way.

Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently suggested that Angel Zerpa, who was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in the aforementioned Collins trade, was the Brewers' best-kept secret this season. But Zerpa could quickly turn from a secret into a star if he continues trending the way that he is.

Angel Zerpa could be a difference maker in the Brewers bullpen

Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Angel Zerpa (61) throws a pitch in the in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Acquired in the surprising December trade that sent outfielder Isaac Collins to the Royals after a strong rookie season, Angel Zerpa makes an already-strong bullpen even better," Kelly wrote. "He's logged 60 or more appearances in back-to-back seasons, and seemingly only scratched the surface of his potential. He had some nasty appearances in the World Baseball Classic for Team Venezuela, and has opened his Brewers tenure without allowing a run in a trio of games. If the 26-year-old lefty has a breakout 2026 season, look out, because the Brewers already have Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill at the back end of their bullpen."

The Collins trade was swept under the rug after the Brewers made the other two big trades. But the deal brought Zerpa back to Milwaukee, which is a huge addition to their bullpen.

So far this year, Zerpa has been very good at limiting hard contact. He's yet to allow a "barrel" as defined by Statcast. He has surrendered an average exit velocity of 83.2 miles per hour, which ranks near the top of the league. He also ranks near the top of the league in zone contact percentage, 62.5 percent, and hard hit percentage, 25 percent.

Once he begins generating more chases, he's going to be a force in the National League. The Brewers' bullpen has multiple dominant arms. Zerpa could be the next one.