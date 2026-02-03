Brewers' Best Outfielder of 2021 Just Retired from Pro Baseball

Avisaíl García achieved far more than most major leaguers ever do in their careers, but the way he did it was fascinating to watch.

The Milwaukee Brewers played a major supporting role in García's career. They picked him up after a solid year with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019 and saw him continue a strange trend of production one year, and almost no production the next.

On Monday, García announced his retirement in an Instagram post, concluding a 13-year career that included one All-Star selection, 140 home runs, and an OPS+ of exactly 100. But Brewers fans may remember him specifically as the best outfielder on a team that pleasantly surprised a lot of folks.

García's official retirement comes with fond memories in Milwaukee

Sep 14, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Avisail Garcia (24) signals to the dugout after hitting a single against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images | Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

"Baseball gave me far more than I could have dreamed: achievements, experiences, and values I will carry with me always. I close this chapter with pride and gratitude, ready for new chapters in life," Garcia wrote after thanking family, teammates, coaches/staff members, and his agent.

García's Brewers tenure got off to a rough start in 2020, as Milwaukee barely snuck into the playoffs at 29-31 and the outfielder struggled. He actually played more center field than right that year, which was out of the norm for his career, and he accrued negative-0.3 bWAR in 53 games.

The next season, though, the Brewers went 95-67. And while yes, perhaps their success was driven the most by the starting rotation trio of Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta, García helped a lot as well.

In 2021, García's 3.1 bWAR ranked third on the team among position players behind Kolten Wong and Willy Adames. In a down year for Christian Yelich, he was easily the team's most valuable outfielder, and what's more, he led the club with 29 home runs and 86 RBIs.

That would prove to be García's last good year, as he moved on to the Miami Marlins for the next three years and dropped his career bWAR under 10 with negative-two in a Marlins uniform.

García's All-Star appearance came as a member of the Chicago White Sox in 2017, but one could argue 2021 was his most impressive season when it came to helping carry a team to October.

