Brewers Sign 3-Year MLB Veteran Away From Phillies

The Milwaukee Brewers know there's strength in numbers, and on a pitching staff now trying to replace Freddy Peralta, it doesn't hurt to bring in extra arms.

No one currently in the organization projects to replace Peralta's value, at least not right away. The Brewers will likely need to lean on their bullpen a bit more every fifth day than they did last season, and that could create a role for an additional long relief arm on top of what Milwaukee already employed.

On Thursday, the Brewers brought in a candidate to take on some innings out of the bullpen, though he won't have an easy time cracking the opening day roster.

Brewers bring in RHP Jacob Waguespack

Mar 17, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jacob Waguespack (40) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

According to the official transactions log on his roster page, right-hander Jacob Waguespack signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers on Thursday. The 32-year-old also received a non-roster invite to spring training.

Waguespack has three partial seasons of major league experience, but they've been spread out over the last seven years. He pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays from 2019 to 2020, then had a two-year stint with the Orix Buffaloes in Japan, then returned to the majors for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2024.

Last season, Waguespack was released by the Rays in July after spending the first four months of the season in Triple-A, then finished out the year with the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A affiliate. He posted a 2.45 ERA in 33 Triple-A innings last year, with 31 strikeouts and 11 walks.

It's not hard to see what the Brewers like about Waguespack. The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder gets seven feet of extension, which put him in the 92nd percentile of the league in 2024.

If Milwaukee can unlock a bit more velocity or tweak the shape of his fastball or cutter to make them more difficult to gauge, they might have a bullpen weapon on their hands. But he'll be in a tough competition to earn a bullpen spot out of spring training, and is starting behind some of the guys who have already been on the roster.

