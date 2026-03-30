Brewers Bet Big on Cooper Pratt With $50.75 Million Deal

The Milwaukee Brewers have done a good job over the years getting long-term contract extensions done with players on the earlier side and it sounds like they may be on the verge of doing so again.

Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio is the most recent guy to land an early long-term extension with Milwaukee. Chourio landed an eight-year, $82 million deal with two club options for the 2032 and 2033 seasons before even stepping on a big league field. Now, it sounds like the Brewers may be doing it again. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on Monday that the Brewers are "on the verge" of finalizing an eight-year deal with No. 4 prospect Cooper Pratt worth roughly $50 million with two club options.

The Brewers reportedly are handing out a long-term extension

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Milwaukee Brewers are on the verge of finalizing an 8-year deal for slightly more than $50 million with 21-year prized shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt, who had not played above Class AA until this year. The deal will include two option years for about $15 million a year," Nightengale wrote on X.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the deal will be $50.75 million.

It's important to note that a deal has not been finalized just yet, as of writing. The 21-year-old hasn't appeared in a big league game yet, but has all of the potential in the world. Before the 2026 season, he hadn't made an appearance above Double-A. Right now, he's in Triple-A Nashville. In three games, he has slashed .267/.267/.267 with one RBI and one stolen base. So far, he's 4-for-15 on the season.

Pratt played in 18 games for the club in Spring Training and slashed .294/.405/.294 with four RBIs, six walks, two stolen bases and 10 runs scored. In 2025, he played in 14 games for the Brewers in Spring Training and slashed .381/.409/.524 with three doubles and six RBIs.

With a reported extension coming, that's a clear sign that the club has faith in the young shortstop as a potential long-term core piece for the organization. Also, with Pratt at Triple-A and reportedly getting an extension, arguably that's a sign that if he continues to play well, he'll likely get a shot at the big league level at some point in 2026.

Milwaukee has been strategic with its long-term deals. The Chourio deal already looks like a home run, although he hasn't played in a game yet this season. He looked like a star in each of the last two years. Now, it sounds like Pratt is getting his own deal.