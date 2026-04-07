Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Shares Thoughts on Willson Contreras HBP Incident

The Milwaukee Brewers continued their hot start to the 2026 season, winning their series opener against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night to improve to 8-2 and continue to build up their lead in the National League Central. The Brewers are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in Major League Baseball.

In Monday night's 8-6 win over Boston, there were some fireworks. Right-hander Brandon Woodruff hit Willson Contreras with a pitch in the bottom of the third inning, which led to a fierly outburst from Contreras, who made clear that he is fed up with being hit by the Brewers.

After the game, Woodruff also shared his thoughts on the matter and what his vantage point was.

Brandon Woodruff talks about HBP

Mar 31, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

""He's trying to play a game and he's trying to get his side fired up, which is finem" Woodruff told Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. "Once I knew what was going on, I wasn't going to let it affect me on the mound."

Woodruff ultimately pitched into the sixth inning on Monday night, allowed three earned runs over 5 2/3 innings of work while striking out four batters and walking just two. He was hit around a little bit, allowing seven total Red Sox hits.

However, it's clear that he didn't let the moment get the best of him. He may have hit Contreras, but that didn't distract him from what he was trying to do, even though it was far from his best start this season.

Woodruff owns a 4.22 ERA through his first two starts this season. Milwaukee brought him back after he accepted the qualifying offer, which gave them an opportunity to trade Freddy Peralta.

Contreras obviously wasn't pleased with being hit by a pitch, but that clearly didn't distract Woodruff from what needed to be done for the Brewers to pull off a series opening win and keep the Red Sox struggling.

Contreras also didn't hold back after he was hit.

"That's the 24th time that they hit me in my career.," Contreras said. "They always say 'I'm not trying to hit you.' That gets old. So next time they hit me again, I'm going to take one of them out. That's a message."

It will be interesting to see what ultimately happens after Monday's game and if there will be any more fireworks, but Contreras was unable to rattle Woodruff.