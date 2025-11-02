Brewers Breakout Star Projected To Sign 3-Year, $72 Million Deal
The Milwaukee Brewers were the best team in baseball during the regular season. They finished the year with the best record in the game and pushed into the postseason with the No. 1 seed. Ultimately, it wasn't enough as the Brewers were bounced in the National League Championship Series by the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Brewers are headed into a very important offseason. They could be eyeing a trade involving their ace, Freddy Peralta, which would change the future of their franchise. But they could also lose starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff.
Woodruff had a great season, when healthy, this year, but he's entering free agency this winter. Considering how good Woodruff was this year, there should be plenty of suitors for the righty. Teams like the New York Mets and Boston Red sox could be involved in the sweepstakes, which might run the price tag up beyond the Brewers' payroll.
Matthew Pouliot of NBC Sports recently projected Woodruff to sign a massive three-year deal worth $72 million in free agency this winter.
Brewers need to retain or replace Brandon Woodruff
"Fortunately, Woodruff’s season-ending setback in his return from shoulder surgery proved to be a lat strain and not something that figures to carry over into 2026," Pouliot wrote. "Even though his velocity was down about three mph from his prime, the right-hander performed incredibly well after his summer return, amassing a 3.20 ERA and an 83/14 K/BB in 64 2/3 innings. No one is going to want to risk a particularly long-term contract, so Woodruff might take a deal that allows him to opt out after one year."
A three-year deal sounds perfectly fair for Woodruff. There's a chance he looks for opt outs in the deal, like many free agents do in this day and age. But if Woodruff can sign for $24 million a year for the next three years, he'd likely jump on that opportunity.
The Brewers need to do everything in their power to bring Woodruff back, especially if they're going to trade Peralta. If they move Peralta off the books, they should be able to afford this level of contract with Woodruff, but it's still hard to imagine the Brewers outbidding some of the bigger market teams.
