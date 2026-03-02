Brewers' Brice Turang Hints at How He Can Help Team USA Capture WBC

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang knows it won't be his picture on the front of the program when Team USA takes the field this week for the World Baseball Classic.

Joining a team stocked with superstars like Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes, Bryce Harper, and countless others, Turang isn't even sure how much he's going to play. He's come a long way over the last two seasons to even earn his spot on the roster, be it a part-time starting job or more of a true bench role.

However, Turang also hinted recently that USA Baseball may have known exactly what it was doing by choosing him for the squad.

Turang on how he'll benefit Team USA

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) hits an RBI double during the first inning of their National League Division Series game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, October 4, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During a Sunday interview for MLB.com, Turang stated that he isn't going to be overwhelmed when his moment comes, whatever role manager Mark DeRosa and team USA might have in store for him as the tournament unfolds.

“I’m just going to do whatever the situation calls for, whatever the team needs,” Turang said, per Ayako Oikawa of MLB.com. “For me, it's just to go out and play the game hard, like I always do, and then the situations can kind of tell you what to do, when to do it, and just continue to be the player that I am, and let those guys be the players that they are.”

Turang's main competition for playing time at second base will likely be Gunnar Henderson, normally the shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles. Ernie Clement of the Toronto Blue Jays could also factor in at the position.

Because he can steal bases, play excellent defense, and get his bat on the ball against high velocity, Turang might be the platonic ideal of a bench player for the WBC, even if he's now one of the biggest stars on one of the best teams in the majors.

As an added bonus, the Brewers could benefit from Turang spending time around the collection of other stars who will share the field with him, especially Team USA's veterans.

“I’m really excited to learn from those guys and then compete against other countries. It’s going to be a great experience,” Turang said, per Oikawa. “There’s not one specific person. I just want to pick everyone’s brain a little bit, not to the point where they’re thinking, ‘Dude, you're just asking me tons of questions.’"