Brewers-Caleb Durbin Trade Already Rewarding Milwaukee With 'Breakout Star'

The Milwaukee Brewers were a lot more active this offseason than anybody anticipated they would be.

They sent Isaac Collins to the Kansas City Royals in a shocking trade early in the offseason. Soon after, they sent Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. But the most shocking trade they made was a move that sent Caleb Durbin and two other infielders to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for David Hamilton, Kyle Harrison, and Shane Drohan.

But these trades have already begun paying back the Brewers.

Brewers reporter Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recently suggested Drohan, acquired in the Durbin trade, is in position for a breakout year this season.

Shane Drohan primed for breakout year with the Brewers

Feb 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Shane Drohan against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

"While Kyle Harrison was the big name that came back to Milwaukee in the Caleb Durbin trade with the Red Sox, Shane Drohan may have an equal ceiling," Hogg wrote. "In returning from shoulder surgery last year, Drohan had a stellar year - and not only in results. While a 2.27 ERA and 35% strikeout rate are both certainly something to write home about, the stuff also ticked up.

"His four-seam fastball added more carry and the velocity improved, the cutter shape was better and he turned his slider into a wipeout swing-and-miss offering. He also showcased solid feel for his changeup and a big-breaking curve that round out a complete five-pitch mix in which he's comfortable throwing each offering at any time. Drohan and the Brewers just feel like a good fit. I'm in on Drohan."

Drohan is incredibly talented and was overlooked at the time of the trade. Harrison was seen as the big addition in the deal, as Milwaukee sees him as a potential ace. Hamilton is seemingly an option to replace Durbin at third base. But Drohan was overlooked.

However, he's much more talented than anybody has given him credit for. This spring, he's tossed two innings in one game. The lefty allowed one hit, no runs, and struck out three batters in the outing. He's looked just as good in side bullpen sessions.

Drohan's stuff is potentially dominant. The Brewers seemingly have a lot of belief in him. They wouldn't have traded Durbin to Boston if they didn't believe in all three players coming back to Milwaukee. Drohan has the potential to get outs at the big league level this season.